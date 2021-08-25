Former Miss Universe Malaysia Samantha Katie James insists not masking up is within her rights

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): Former Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 Samantha Katie James is back in the limelight for all the wrong reasons again after refusing to wear a face mask.

In an Instagram post that she has never used a face mask during the pandemic, unless she was trying to hide from someone.

“I will NEVER wear that f*****g diaper on my face unless of course I use it to be undercover around annoying people,” she said in the post.

James’ restroom selfie buddy, (@Miza.Shiad), also appeared without a face mask, backed her up in the comments by noting a couple who had taken off their masks after passing them.

“Oh yeah baby !! and that couple that stripped off their mask right after passing us by, was epic !!” she commented.

James also said that her decision to not wear a face mask was within her rights in order to transmit “light and sovereignty” in public and interact with her fans and followers.

The former beauty queen caused public outrage last year with her offensive attitude towards the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in connection with the death of George Floyd.

James even ‘encouraged’ the African Americans who were protesting against racism and police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in the United States to “relax, embrace it as a challenge, and accept it for what it is.”

She also said they chose to be born in America as coloured people for a reason — to learn a lesson.

However, she later apologised to her fans and followers for approaching the BLM issue inappropriately and promised to articulate her opinions in proper manner. — Malay Mail