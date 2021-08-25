GPS’ strong support should be rewarded with bigger slice of development pie, says SUPP man

KUCHING (Aug 25): The strong support of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs in the formation of the new Federal Government should see Sarawak receiving a bigger share of development funding under Budget 2022, said Wilfred Yap.

According to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kota Sentosa chairman, it is only appropriate for the new federal administration to prioritise infrastructure development in Sarawak.

“With the recent appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia, (we) hope that the new government would always place the needs of the people as top priority and revise the policy-making process to include more checks and balances through consultation with all stakeholders in their field of expertise and rely specifically only on scientific data (that) takes into account public interests,” he said in a statement.

Yap opined that to prevent inconsistencies in the fight against Covid-19 and to kickstart the economy, the new government would need to ensure that there is an integrated framework for sharing of data and other resources amongst the various ministries and government agencies.

“It is also crucial and pragmatic for the new government to ensure a coordinated and cross-sector approach amongst the various ministries and state governments, which will definitely prevent confusion and U-turns as was prevalent in the previous government in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and in the management of the recovery of our economy,” he said.

Separately, the SUPP Public Complaints Bureau chief said residents of Borneo Garden, Jalan Lapangan Terbang here had complained of constant flash floods.

“SUPP PCB thanks JKR (Public Works Department) for clearing the overgrown weeds and deepening the earth drains along Jalan Lapangan Terbang as a temporary solution to the flash flood problem of residents of Borneo Garden.

“However, SUPP PCB hopes the authorities concerned will provide a long-term solution by allocating development funds for the upgrading of all the existing earth drains along Jalan Lapangan Terbang to keep up with the needs of the fast development of the area,” he said.

The SUPP Public Complaints Bureau can be reached by calling 016-7797688 or 082-246999.

Alternatively, those requiring assistance could also go directly to the SUPP headquarters.