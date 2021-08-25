Longhouse chief Indai Tuai finds making sugu tinggi a profitable venture in Tatau

BINTULU (Aug 25): The making of sugu tinggi, one of the accessories for a traditional Ngepan Iban costume, has proven to be a profitable venture for local handicraft entrepreneurs.

Tuai Rumah Indai Tuai Unbam from Tatau manages to sell an average three to four sets of sugu tinggi per month priced between RM100 and RM500 each.

Indai said other accessories for the costume are rawai, buah pauh, tumpa, sementing ringgit, lampit, selampai, tango or marik empang, gelang kaki, and kain kebat or tenun.

A complete set of Ngepan costume is used during Gawai Dayak, Pekit Kumang, weddings, and other gatherings.

“I have been involved in making sugu tinggi since three years ago,” she said, pointing out the process is complicated as it requires precision and patience.

“I learned to make sugu tinggi at the end of 2018 at Tatau market. After that in 2019, I started making my own sugu tinggi.”

She said there are two types of sugu tinggi, namely for children, aged 13 and below, and for adults.

Each sugu tinggi takes from three days to two weeks to complete, depending on the type and size.

For children, she said the sugu tinggi can be completed in three days, while for adults from a week to two weeks.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced local handicrafts entrepreneurs such as Indai to find new ways of promoting and selling their products via social media platforms.

She said normally they would participate in various handicraft exhibitions to promote their products, but now fully utilises social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

Most of her orders are from buyers around Tatau, Bintulu, Miri, and Kapit.

She called on housewives in particular to learn to make handicrafts in order to earn extra income for their households.

“Don’t be shy to promote our products on Facebook or other social media platforms,” she said.