MAF prepared to study suitable schemes for personnel retiring early

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is prepared to study suitable schemes for personnel who retire early without obtaining pension.

MAF chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said a comprehensive study is being carried out to assist members of the force who retire early to continue with their lives after terminating their service.

He said some veterans who retired early in their 40s, still have various commitments including schoolgoing children as well as house and car which have not been paid.

“MAF will study suitable schemes for them so that veterans do not have to undergo hardship,” he told a media conference after a 2020 Warriors’ Fund Campaign (Matching Grant) presentation to 83 MAF veteran associations at Wisma Perwira here today.

Also present was Defence Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Seri Muez Abdul Aziz.

Affendi said even though MAF needed young personnel, the armed forces also need holistic changes on pension schemes for its personnel.

In April, the Defence Ministry in a proposal made it compulsory for MAF personnel to serve 21 years to be eligible for pension.

The proposal will involve amending the Armed Forces Act 1972 on pension and compensation regulations.

Currently, armed forces personnel have the choice to retire with 12, 15 or 18 years service without getting pension. – Bernama