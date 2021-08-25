Man gets total 26 years’ jail, 10 lashes for incest, sexual assault of niece in Bau

KUCHING (Aug 25): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 44-year-old man to a total of 26 years in jail and 10 strokes of the rotan after he pleaded guilty to incest and sexual assault of a child.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman sentenced him to 18 years in jail and seven strokes of the rotan for incest framed under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code and eight years in jail and three strokes of the rotan for sexual assault framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

She ordered for the jail sentences to run concurrently from the day of his arrest on Aug 17.

According to the facts of the case, the man committed the offences on his 12-year-old niece in a car near a village in Bau around 6.15pm on July 19.

He had brought the child out under the guise of buying them drinks.

However, he then parked the car in a secluded area near the village, where he threatened her with a folding knife and committed the crimes.

A police report was then lodged by the victim’s parents, which led to his arrest at Jalan Penrissen, after a month on the run.

Deputy public prosecutor Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.