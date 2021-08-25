No meter reading in EMCO areas – SESB

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) will not be carrying out meter reading in areas that are under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Idris Mohd Noor said that it was to curb the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus among SESB staff and customers.

He said that meter readings and presentation of physical bills will only resume once the situation improves in those areas.

“The customers will be issued with an estimated bill in the system based on the previous month’s bill. The estimated bill will be adjusted once on-site meter reading resumes,” Idris said in a statement on Wednesday.

He advised the customers to register for SESB’s Online Customer Service (OCS) on their official website.

He also urged the customers to update their personal information on the SESB website.

Idris added that customers may also pay for their bills using e-wallets such as Shopee, Lazada, MyBoost and Paynow.