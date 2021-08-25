Woman who ran amok in Miri police station remanded for four days

MIRI (Aug 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today remanded a 25-year-old woman for four days to facilitate the police investigation of her allegedly causing hurt, obstructing, shouting at, and provoking police personnel on duty.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie ordered the suspect to be remanded until Aug 29 after allowing an application by investigating officer Insp Mohammad Nashriq Noring.

In his application, Mohammad Nashriq told the court that the suspect went to the Miri Central police station yesterday at around 12.05pm and ran amok.

She claimed to have been disturbed by the prayer call of a mosque in Taman Tunku.

A few police officers on duty tried to calm her down but she became furious and shouted at the personnel using provocative words.

As she acted aggressively, the police were forced to arrest her.

It is learnt that during the incident, three police officers were injured.

Police are investigating the case under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 for disorderly conduct in a police station, Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing hurt, and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing police personnel on duty.