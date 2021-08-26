180,000 doses of CanSino single-dose vaccine sent to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 180,000 doses of CanSino single-dose Covid-19 vaccine have been sent to Sabah, Health director-director Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

“It is hoped that the CanSino vaccine can help expedite and ramp up the vaccination rate especially in the rural areas and among the identified targetted group in Sabah,” he said in his post on Facebook and Twitter on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Sabah Health director Dr Rose Nani Mudin was reported as saying that Sabah received the first batch of 53,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine last Tuesday and the subsequent batches were expected to arrive later this month. – Bernama