BMC Kuching to attend to those yet to get second AstraZeneca dose

KUCHING (Aug 26): AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine recipients who have yet to receive their second dose will get their shot at the Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) as the Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) ended its operations on Aug 23.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said this applied to those who had their first dose in Peninsular Malaysia but were unable to return for the second dose, and those who had missed their second jab appointment at BCCK.

“After the last dose of AstraZeneca on Aug 23 in Kuching, the PPV at BCCK finally came to a close. Thank you to the healthcare organisations, supporting team, JKNS (State Welfare Department), Protect Health Malaysia, and all personnel (who) all did an amazingly outstanding job,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Those awaiting their second dose are to contact the BMC hotline on 010-8224373 or 014-6267633 for an appointment.

The unvaccinated who wish to receive the AZ vaccine need to email their details to [email protected]

Upon approval, the request would be submitted to BMC.

Dr Sim said each vial of AstraZeneca is for 10 persons and the second dose would be given between nine and 12 weeks after the first dose to get 10 people for every vial opened.

He pointed out that no country in the world could afford any wastage of vaccines at this point of time.

“We beg your understanding and patience,” he said.

The AZ vaccine was first offered in the state as an opt-in programme, for those aged 60 and above in Kuching and Miri via online registration.

The second round of registration for those aged below 60 years was opened on May 26.

Sarawak was allocated 152,800 slots and 70 per cent of the bookings were made by those aged below 60 years.