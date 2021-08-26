Cathedral to hold Mass for launch of second year of Protec campaign

SIBU (Aug 26): In conjunction with the second year of the Catholic Church’s Protect Our Earth, Protect Our Children (Protec) campaign, there will be a Mass Celebration to launch the event at Sacred Heart Cathedral here on Aug 31 at 5.30pm.

According to a press statement, the Mass will be celebrated by Catholic Bishop of Sibu, Right Reverend Joseph Hii.

Those interested to attend the Mass must register with the church first.

This year’s Protec theme is ‘Cut Down Meat, Dairy and Food Waste’.

This second year of Protec campaign, which will kick off on Sept 1 this year and ends on Aug 31, 2022 is being celebrated throughout Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

A Mass for the nationwide launching will be celebrated by Right Reverend Bishop Bernard Paul and Reverend Monsignor Father Michael Manayagam of the Malacca Johore Diocese online on Aug 31 at 10am.

The Mass is accessible on https://youtu.be/bwdVRpC9mN0.

The Protec campaign was first launched on Sept 1, 2020 nationwide and would run for five years (2020-2025) with a different theme each year.

It was in response to Pope Francis’ encyclical letter ‘Laudato Si’ to care for creation published in 2015.

Meanwhile, on Sept 1, 2021, Catholics all over the world will also celebrate the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.

It is also the day that the Catholic Church will start off another Season of Creation (SOC) which will end on Oct 4, 2021.

The theme for SOC this year is ‘A home for all: Renewing the oikis of God’.

Oikis is a Greek word for home.