CM: Get vaccinated and adhere to strict SOPs

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has urged the people to be wary of the rising Covid-19 cases in Sabah and to fully observe strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) at all times.

“Get vaccinated, stay at home, practice good hygiene and avoid going out unnecessarily or attend gatherings, family or otherwise. These are measures we must adhere to, to contain the Covid-19 spread,” he said in a statement from Malacca on Thursday amidst a spike in the state’s Covid-19 statistics.

He added that with more vaccine supply due in the next few days all must play their part to fight this pandemic.

The Chief Minister who was on a working visit to Kuala Lumpur, arrived in Malacca on Thursday where he earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Malacca Governor, Tun Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Mohd Ali bin Mohd Rustam.

He was accompanied by Local Government and Housing Minister/Minister of Finance, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun and State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Haji Safar Untong.