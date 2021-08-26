Covid-19: 31 infants test positive in Sabah, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 26): A total of 31 infants were among those confirmed positive for Covid-19 out of a total of 3,487 cases reported in Sabah today, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The Sabah spokesperson for Covid-19 said a total of 297 cases reported in Sabah today involved children aged between one and five years old, and 632 cases involved those aged between six and 17 years old.

“The majority of the 2,240 patients are between 18 and 59 years old and the rest are senior citizens aged 60 and above,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said all the districts in the state recorded a rise in the number of positive Covid-19 cases with a total of 1,992 cases detected through close contact screenings.

“We can conclude that there is a high probability of non-compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite various calls and recommendations made by the government,” he said.

Masidi said one new cluster was detected today, namely the Hamparan 2 cluster in Kinabatangan involving those working in an oil palm plantation in Mukim Sukau with 21 cases to date.

“The index case is a 24-year-old female clinic assistant who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 18 after having symptoms since August 12 … out of 77 contacts screened, 20 social contacts, employees and their dependents were also infected,” he said. — Bernama