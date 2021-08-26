Covid-19: Sabah records 3,487 cases, new cluster

KOTA KINABALU: Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Sabah with 3,487 recorded on Aug 26, including 2159 backlogs.

A new cluster was recorded in Kinabatangan — Kluster Hamparan 2.

According to the statistics shared by Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, although the majority of patients (2,240) are those in the age range of 18-59 years, but there are also infections among children.

“A total of 31 cases involving infants aged less than one year and 297 are children aged between 1 to 5 years old.

“Meanwhile, 1,992 (57%) people were tested positive through close contact screenings, 856 (25%) through symptomatic screenings and 263 (7.5%) were cases from existing clusters, he said.

Of the 3,487 cases recorded on Thursday, 1,550 (44.5%) were 2-3 days of backlog cases, 294 cases (8.4%) between 4-5 days and 315 cases (9%) over five days.

Most patients are Malaysians, with 2,846 cases involving citizens and 641 were foreigners.

Although the number of daily cases keeps increasing due to the backlogs, the vaccination rate is also slowly rising.

As of Aug 25, 33.8% of Sabah adult population were fully vaccinated while 54.5% have been given one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 609 followed by Penampang 450, Sandakan 367, Kinabatangan 249, Tawau 215, Papar 185, Tuaran 183, Keningau 128, Lahad Datu 122 and Telupid 111.

Districts with new two-digit cases were Putatan 96, Beluran 79, Kalabakan 75, Kota Belud 74, Kota Marudu 72, Kudat 68, Tongod 66, Beaufort, Tenom 50, Ranau 49, Nabawan 49, Pitas 49, Kunak 48, Tambunan 24 and Sipitang 12.

Single digit was recorded in Semporna (9) and Kuala Penyu (5).