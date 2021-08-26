Depositors aged 18 and above advised to change Tabung Haji account status

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 26): Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) recommends its depositors, especially those aged 18 and above but still holding a Child Account under guardian, to change its status to Adult Account.

TH executive director of Operations Mustakim Mohamad said nearly 700,000 Child Account holders who are over 18 years old had been identified, and the account holders who had changed their status would administer their respective accounts from Dec 1 this year.

“The account will be frozen from any withdrawal transaction, the account link status between the guardian’s bank account and the child’s TH account will be cancelled and the registration for haj will also not be possible,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said the account can still receive saving transactions from all channels provided by TH, including the JomPay and THiJARI platforms.

TH advises the public, especially parents and guardians, to change the status of the account for their children or dependent who are 18 years old and above by visiting any TH branches together with the child, to avoid any difficulty in the future.

Mustakim said TH took the step to ensure that all accounts involving depositors who have reached the age of 18 were managed by the depositors themselves and that their information records and biometrics were updated.

In addition, depositors need to ensure active status for their account to continue to enjoy benefits such as government guaranteed savings as well as profit distribution.

Depositors only need to make one saving or withdrawal transaction to ensure the account remains active, he said.

People who have enquiries can contact TH contact centre (THCC) at 03-6207 1919 or visit its official website at www.tabunghaji.gov.my. – Bernama