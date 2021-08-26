Dr Sim: Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients could unknowingly die from silent hypoxia

KUCHING (Aug 26): Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic may die after unknowingly suffering from silent hypoxia — a lack of oxygen saturation in their bloodstream, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor said also known as ‘Happy Hypoxia’, patients of the condition appear well and happy but would suddenly die and be brought in dead (BID) to the hospital.

“(There are) many reasons for BID. The medical professionals have noticed those with Covid-19 who seem well can suffer ‘Happy Hypoxia’ (less than 94 per cent saturation but without symptoms),” he said in a Facebook post last night.

He added that a pulse oximeter is needed to check the saturation level for patients.

Dr Sim said BID cases at Sarawak General Hospital are swabbed for Covid-19.

With the spike in Delta variant cases here, he reminded the public to be on high alert but, at the same time, not to panic or be misled by fake news.

He said although Sarawak is very fortunate to have a high vaccination rate, the Delta variant can spread faster and is more virulent and deadly.

The Local Government and Housing Minister reminded the public to double up on face masks as well as wear a face shield in public, minimise unnecessary social (public, family, or workplace) gatherings, and adhere strictly to the set standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On Covid-19 cases in Kuching, he said 99 per cent were in Category 1 and 2, with a 99 per cent recovery rate due to the high level of vaccination.

Dr Sim said of the 788 Covid-19 cases reported by the Kuching Division Health Office, 273 were outside Kuching District — Bau (137), Lundu (123), Samarahan (12), and Serian (1).

Localities with more than five cases were Kampung Sungai Maong, Lorong Cahaya Damai, Taman Sukma, Kampung Tabuan Ulu, SPS Stapok, Jalan Stutong, Kampung Semerah Padi, Taman Desa Wira, Kampung Tupong Ulu, Taman Sri Perkasa, Kampung Boyan, Bandar Baru Samariang, Kampung Muara Tebas, Kampung Bratan, Kampung Gita Lama, Taman Benjaran Serapi, Jalan Arang, Kampung Tabuan Melayu, and Kampung Siol Kandis.

Localities with four cases and below were Kampung Tabuan Lot, Kampung Tabuan Dayak, Astana Taiyo Yuden, Kampung Rampangi, Kampung Gersik, Kampung Pinang Jawa, Kampung Stampin Baru, Kampung Tanjong Bako, Kampung Lintang, Jalan Wan Alwi, Taman BDC, Taman High Park, Bintawa Village, and Kim Hin quarters.