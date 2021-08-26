IDS recommends for Matunggong to be upgraded into full district

KOTA KINABALU: The people of Matunggong hope the government will consider upgrading their sub-district to a full district, following the recommendation from the Sabah Institute Development Studies (IDS).

“We hope that the government will consider the matter for it will bring about development for the area,” said Matunggong assemblywoman Datuk Julita Majungki in a statement on Thursday.

Julita who is also the Assistant Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, has received the final report from the study at her office in Kota Kinabalu.

It was handed over by Sabah IDS’ representative, senior researcher Anita Limjoon and Mansalasah Musa.

The handing over of the report was also witnessed by Willey Lampaki, who is the assistant sub-district officer for Matunggong.

Also present at the ceremony held online were IDS Sabah Chief Executive Officer Anthony Kiob and officers and other researchers who could not attend the event physically.

“I am grateful to the IDS CEO and his team for completing the report during the set duration despite the many challenges facing it. This is a good achievement.

“We are confident that the result of the research will become a guide for the government in its decision making. Various data are being compiled to measure the capacity and potential of the Matunggong sub-district to be upgraded to a full district,” she said.