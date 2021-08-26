Malaysia Airlines expects domestic aviation to recover by end-2022

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 26): The domestic aviation industry is expected to return to the pre-pandemic level by the end of next year.

However, the international market will likely take a much longer time to fully recover, said Malaysia Airlines group chief operations officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi.

“The restart will begin in the fourth quarter this year and (the local aviation industry) will be back to the pre-pandemic level roughly in 2022 if the situation improves.

“We are looking at mid-2023 or early-2024 for full recovery (for the international market),” he told a virtual media briefing, organised by Malaysia Airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia today.

The national carrier is currently serving approximately 1,000 passengers per day compared to the pre-pandemic level of 38,000 passengers per day in 2019, and handling 1,700 pieces of baggage daily versus 36,000 pieces previously.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Luqman said the airline is set to implement its Long Term Business Plan 2.0, taking into consideration some recovery scenarios.

With regards to plans for Firefly’s resumption of jet operations, he said the official restart would be in the early first quarter of next year, subject to the recovery in the domestic market.

He said Malaysia Airlines is still operating its long-haul flights to destinations such as the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, Japan, China and several Asean cities, albeit on a reduced frequency. — Bernama