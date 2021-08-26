Malaysia sets new record with 393 Covid-19 deaths today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 26): Malaysia today recorded a new high of 393 deaths from Covid-19.

Today’s total number of deaths pushed the cumulative total to 15,211 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

However, the number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) has decreased to below the 1,000-mark at 990.

Out of the total number of patients in ICU, 487 are in need of ventilators.

Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement later said that from today’s death cases 100 were classified as brought-in-dead.

All but 99 of those who died were Malaysians.

He added that 65 did not have pre-existing health problems.

“The 393 death cases today involved 125 cases in Selangor, 61 cases in Kuala Lumpur, 48 cases in Johor, 33 cases in Melaka, 31 cases in Penang, 26 cases in Sabah, 20 cases in Negri Sembilan, 15 cases each in Kedah and Perak, nine cases in Kelantan, eight cases in Pahang, as well as one two cases in Terengganu,” Dr Noor Hisham said. – MalayMail