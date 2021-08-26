Man in India dies after using glue to replace condom during sex

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 26): A 25-year-old man in India died after using an epoxy adhesive to seal his private part as protection during sex.

The Times of India reported that Salman Mirza from Fatehwadi in Gujarat had used the glue as he and his fiancee were not carrying any protection.

Police said the duo decided to have sex after taking drugs.

“Since they did not have any protection, they decided to apply the adhesive on his private parts to ensure that she does not get pregnant,” an unnamed police officer reportedly said.

According to the officer, they carried the adhesive as they occasionally used it with whitener to inhale drugs for the extra kick.

The couple had checked into the hotel in the Juhapura neighbourhood of Ahmedabad on June 22 before Mirza was found unconscious outside the following day and was brought home.

When his condition deteriorated, Mirza was taken to Sola Civil Hospital where he passed away.

Police are investigating the incident as accidental death. – MalayMail