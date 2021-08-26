MMEA detains Vietnamese fishing boat disguised as local vessel

KUCHING (Aug 26): A Vietnamese fishing boat disguised as a local vessel was detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) around 250 nautical miles north east of Tanjung Po on Aug 23.

In a statement, MMEA said 16 Vietnamese fishermen, aged between 19 and 53, believed to be fishing illegally in Malaysian waters, were also detained.

“During a routine patrol under Op Khas Kuda Laut/Op Permai, one of our vessels, KM Bijak came across the fishing boat around 6.30am on Aug 23 and decided to carry out checks,” said MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus.

He said the fishing boat was using a fake local licence number, however, the physical structure of the vessel, which indicated that it was a foreign build, was a giveaway.

“It was also reported that the fishing boat tried to escape from the MMEA vessel by ramming into the right side of KM Bijak,” said Zin Azman.

A 30-minute chase then ensued, which saw KM Bijak successfully detaining the boat.

After boarding the fishing boat, MMEA personnel carried out checks which found none of those on board had proper identification documents.

The fishing boat also did not have any documents or a licence to fish in Malaysian waters.

“The fishing vessel, including its equipment and spare fuel, estimated to be around RM1 million were then brought to the MMEA headquarters for further action,” said Zin Azman.

All those arrested would be tested for Covid-19 and the investigation is being carried out under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.