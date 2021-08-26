Nalina Nair, activist charged with rioting, disorderly conduct

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 26): Selangor DAP Wanita secretary Nalina Nair Rama Krishnan and another activist were charged at two separate Magistrate’s Courts today for rioting and disorderly conduct at a police station near here last week.

Nalina Nair, 32 and doctorate student, Sujatra Jayarah, 37, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out separately at the two courts before Magistrates Tawfiq Affandi Chin and Wong Chai Sia.

Both women were each charged for rioting, disorderly behaviour or hurling insults at the lobby area of the Dang Wangi police headquarters here at 9pm on Aug 19, and the charges were made under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 and punishable under Section 94 of the same Act.

If found guilty, they could be fined a maximum of RM500 or jailed six months or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal and Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar appeared for the prosecution while lawyers Farida Mohammad and V. Yoges represented Nalina Nair and Sujatra.

The court allowed Nalina Nair and Sujatra bail of RM5,000 and RM2,000, respectively with one surety each. Both courts set Oct 1 for mention.

On Aug 20, Bernama reported that 31 members of Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSS) were compounded RM2,000 each for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the National Recovery Plan by participating in an assembly at Dataran Merdeka at 8pm on Aug 19.

They were seen lighting candles and holding a banner with the words ‘Belasungkawa Jiwa-Jiwa Yang Telah Pergi’. – Bernama