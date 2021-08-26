New Telok Batu Cluster puts Meradong in orange zone

KUCHING (Aug 26): Meradong District today has been classified as orange zone from yellow after recording 25 local Covid-19 transmission in the past two weeks, including 13 new ones cases today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in today’s statement said the 13 new cases were linked to the new Telok Batu Cluster which was declared today.

All in all, there were six orange zone districts and seven yellow zone districts in Sarawak today, while 25 districts remained as red zones.

The red zones were Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 18,276 local transmissions.

The other orange zones were Sarikei, Lubok Antu, Kabong, Sebauh and Beluru which recorded 149 local transmissions while yellow zones Limbang, Matu, Daro, Bukit Mabong, Telang Usan, Julau and Lawas recorded 59 local transmissions.

Tanjung Manis and Marudi districts remained as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 16 compounds for various standard operating procedures (SOP) violations across the state since yesterday.

Eight were issued in Sibu, five in Kuching, two in Miri and one in Belaga, said SDMC.

Among the offences were not practicing physical distancing (8), not wearing face mask (4), premise owner operating exceeding allowed operating hours (2), not scanning MySejahtera/writing personal information before entering premises (1) and not adhering to quarantine standard operating procedure (SOP) (1).

SDMC said the total number of compounds issued by the police in the state since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to date was 10,168.