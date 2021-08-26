PM Ismail Sabri conveys condolences to Muhammad Aming’s family

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 26): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today expressed condolences to the family of Muhammad Aming Salleh Abdullah who was reported to have died after experiencing shortness of breath at about 1.30am today.

Ismail Sabri in a post on his Facebook page said he had shared a post about the child on social media on Jan 23 while he was Senior Minister (Security Cluster) where the boy had advised the people in the fight against Covid-19.

“Aming was a good and smart little boy. Let us offer the deceased Al Fatihah” he said in the post.

Muhammad Aming, 8, became popular for his Facebook videos in which he spoke so eloquently with Sabah accent, despite his young age.

Among the videos that won the hearts of many was a clip in which he urged the public to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid the Covid-19 pandemic. – Bernama