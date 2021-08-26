PMO says Cabinet line-up won’t be announced today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 26): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will not announce his new Cabinet today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The prime minister presented his candidates for Cabinet posts to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier today, fuelling anticipation that these would be made known soon.

“Good day. No announcement will be made by the Prime Minister today,” the PMO said in response to media queries.

The Bera MP was granted an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan, Pahang, this morning.

Istana Negara disclosed in a statement later that the purpose of the audience was for Ismail Sabri to present his proposals for the Cabinet to the Agong.

Anticipation of the new Cabinet has been growing since yesterday as political observers thought the prime minister would have presented his list to the Agong then.

However, The Star cited an unnamed palace source saying the audience was delayed to today as the Agong was in Kuantan and not Istana Negara here.

The King previously called for a new government that cut across party lines prior to announcing Ismail’s appointment as prime minister on August 20, following the collapse of the previous Perikatan Nasional coalition government just 17 months after it wrested power from the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which lasted 22 months. – MalayMail