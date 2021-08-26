Reservoir Link receives letter of award from ROC Oil Sarawak

KUCHING (August 26): Reservoir Link Energy Bhd (Reservoir Link), an upstream oil and gas well related services provider, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Reservoir Link Sdn Bhd has received a letter of award from Roc Oil (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (ROC) for the provision of perforation services.

The contract will be for a firm period of 2 years, with a 1-year extension option exercisable by ROC.

“Reservoir Link will perform through tubing perforation for production enhancement jobs and well completion phase of drilling campaign at D35, D21 and J4 oil fields, offshore Sarawak,” it said in a statement today.

The scope of works shall cover the entire scope of planning, supply of provisions and execution of through tubing perforation and explosive tubing puncher jobs.

Reservoir Link executive director Thien Chiet Chai said, “We are glad to be awarded this Contract by ROC. As a specialist in perforation, we are confident that our services will continue to help the oil sector to achieve enhanced production levels.

“We expect this contract to contribute positively to the group’s financials and we will continue to tender for more projects to strengthen our order book.”

