Sarawak new Covid-19 cases spike over 2,000 as country hits another record high of 24,599

KUCHING (Aug 26): Sarawak recorded 2,024 new Covid-19 cases as the country hits a record high of 24,599 today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Facebook.

This brought Sarawak’s cumulative cases to date to 105,072 and the country 1,640,843.

Leading the daily tally was Selangor with 6,936 cases, followed by Sabah (3,487), Johor (2,785) and Penang (2,078).

Kedah recorded 1,538 new cases followed by Kelantan (1,312), Perak (1,170), Kuala Lumpur (881), Pahang (690), Terengganu (567), Negeri Sembilan (526), Melaka (515), Perlis (67), Putrajaya (20) and Labuan (3).