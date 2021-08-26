SUPP Stakan chief hopes Sarawak gets DPM post, four full ministers

KUCHING (Aug 26): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok is hopeful that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will appoint a Deputy Prime Minister from Sarawak in the new Federal Cabinet to be announced soon.

He also expressed his hope that Ismail Sabri will also appoint Sarawakian MPs to fill the four full minister posts similar to the previous Cabinet.

“For the new PM to also consider a DPM post to us will be good to show his appreciation for our support and as one of the forming partners of Malaysia.

“Even though the duration of this government might be short as we are expecting a General Election after we have achieved herd immunity against the virus, this appointment of DPM from Sarawak will show to all Sarawakians that as a forming partner to Malaysia, we can also contribute in the running of our country in very significant way apart from helping in nation building with our natural resources such as our oil and gas,” he said in a statement.

Sim also said by appointing four full ministers from Sarawak, it would show the Prime Minister’s appreciation for the support given by Sarawak to him.

“Our Sarawak MPs being appointed as ministers will ensure our share of the national expenditure and policy are fair so as to bring a meaningful and progressive development to state and our country,” he said.

He added the Sarawak government has always supported the stability of the country especially in politics so that progress could be achieved without any disruption and uncertainty.

“Our support in the new PM will reap benefits of both governments working together and bring more development and economic growth when we start to’live with Covid-19.”

On Ismail Sabri’s ‘Malaysian Family’ concept, Sim said it was a good theme for all Malaysians to focus on as one family and one country that are united to face any challenges and adversities going forward as a nation.

“Like with each new captain of a ship, the direction of the ship can be changed with each new PM. We hope that if there is any change of direction, we will not lose focus of our nation’s fight against the Covid-19 and to preserve our live and livelihood,” he said.

He added Malaysians are fortunate that the country’s vaccination rollout is progressing well to achieve national herd immunity within this year.

“This will save a lot of lives while our economic exit plan must be well planned and executed to save as many jobs and businesses when we surface from the National Recovery Plan.”