Teen couple arrested for allegedly abandoning newborn in Petra Jaya village

KUCHING (Aug 26): Police have arrested a young couple for allegedly abandoning their newborn baby in a motorcycle basket at Kampung Siol Kandis, Petra Jaya early today.

In a statement, Kuching police chief Ahsmon Bajah said the suspects, both aged 16, were arrested less than four hours after a report on the abandoned baby was received from a villager at 5.30am.

“The baby and the mother of the child were later brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment while the male suspect is under lock-up at the district police headquarters,” he said.

According to Ahsmon, both suspects admitted they abandoned the baby after she was born around 2am.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it.

During the arrest, police also seized the clothing that the suspects were wearing at the time of the birth.

Ahsmon added the placenta has also been sent to the hospital’s forensics department for further action.