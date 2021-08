Three new EMCO areas in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Three new localities in Sabah will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Aug 28 until Sept 10.

They are Kampung Kapakaan Biah Keningau, Kampung Paris 3 Kinabatangan and Kampung Sg Imam Tawau.

According to Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, the EMCO in Taman Puri Warisan here that was supposed to end today (Friday) will be extended for 14 more days.

Meanwhile, the EMCO will be lifted at Kampung Gambaron 2 in Telupid, Bumi Timber and Kosinar quarters in Keningau, Kampung Pengiran Sipitang and Kampung Wokok Kinuta in Kota Belud.