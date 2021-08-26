Tokyo Paralympics: Personal records provide M’sian camp some consolation on 2nd day

TOKYO (Aug 26): There may not have been any medals won, but the four personal records set by Malaysian representatives was enough consolation to lift the gloom on the second day of the Tokyo Paralympic Games today.

The closest chance Malaysia had today for a podium finish was through Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli in the S5 men’s 100m freestyle (physical disabilities), but the national swimmer could only finish seventh out of eight swimmers in the event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

However, the Sarawak swimmer can hold his head high after recording a time of 1 minute 15.12 seconds, erasing his previous personal best of 1: 15.39s that he set in London in 2019.

Italian Francesco Bocciardo won the gold with a time of 1: 09.56s followed by Chinese swimmer Lichao Wang with a time of 1:10.45s while Daniel de Faria Dias of Brazil failed to defend the gold he won in Rio 2016 and had to settle for bronze with 1: 10.80s.

The action at the Izu Velodrome, meanwhile, saw three national track cyclists clocking personal bests despite not being able to challenge for podium positions in their respective events.

Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais with her helmsman, Nurul Suhada Zainal finished in ninth place in the women’s 1000 metres (m) time trial in the B (visual impairment) category with a time of 1 minute 15.005 seconds (s) to better their personal best of 1:16.839s recorded at the 2018 Asian Para Games

Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin, meanwhile, finished seventh in the men’s 3000m C1 (physical disability) with a time of 3: 58.413s, to improve on his previous record of 4: 02.959s in Milton, Canada last year.

However, his effort was not enough to at least compete in the bronze medal race.

In the men’s 1000m C4 time trial (physical disabilities), Zuhairie Ahmad Tarmizi not only clinched 10th place, but also clocked 1: 06.472s to better his old record of 1:07.863, also in Milton.

Another national rider, Muhammad Hafiz Jamali came in 19th in the same event with a time of 1:11.288s.

Meanwhile, national men’s singles paddler Chee Chaoming’s maiden appearance at the Paralympics stage ended in disappointment after being eliminated early on in the competition with three defeats in the Group C qualifying matches.

Playing in the TT9 (physical disabilities) category, Chaoming had gone down 6-11, 7-11, 4-11 to Rio 2016 bronze winner, Mohamed Kalem from Italy yesterday and his exit from the competition was confirmed after a second loss to Great Britain’s Joshua Stacey, 6-11, 8-11, 9-11 this morning.

He ended his campaign in Japan with another defeat to Ma Lin, 5-11, 6-11, 7-11 in the afternoon.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games, which officially opened on Tuesday, ends on Sept 5. – Bernama