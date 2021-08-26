Youth fined RM20,000 for selling illegal lottery tickets in Sibu

SIBU (Aug 26): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 23-year-old man RM20,000 in default one month in prison for selling illegal lottery tickets.

Eric Lau, who was convicted on his own guilty plea, paid the fine.

He was charged under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine of not less than 20,000 and not more than RM200,000, and an imprisonment term not exceeding five years upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Lau sold illegal lottery tickets on Aug 11, 2021 at about 3.40pm in a coffee shop at Jalan Teku.

A team of police officers led by Insp Nur Fatin Azwa Abdul Rahman had raided and inspected the coffee shop.

During the inspection, Nur Fatin found a mobile phone suspected to be used for the purpose of reloading credit for illegal online gambling.

Lau was arrested and the phone was also seized.

Separately in the same courtroom, Tiong Chong Lee, 31, was sentenced to one day in prison and fined RM10,000 in default one month’s imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tiong, who was unrepresented by counsel, also had his driving licence cancelled.

He was also further disqualified from holding a driving licence for two years.

Tiong paid the fine.

He was charged under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries an imprisonment term not exceeding two years and a fine not less than RM10,000 and not more than RM30,000, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of not less than two years upon conviction.

According to the charge, Tiong was driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug 13, 2021, at about 10.20pm, along Channel Road.

He had an alcohol concentration of 50mg/110ml in his body, which exceeded the prescribed limit of 50mg/100ml.