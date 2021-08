17 more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 27): A total of 17 localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

SDMC said Lee Global workers’ quarters, rented rooms located above MDS Freshmart Jalan Sebiew and Taman Jason, all in Bintulu, have been placed under EMCO since Aug 26 until Sept 8.

Meanwhile, Kampung Serabang in Pusa; Rh James Drew, Kampung Nyelam in Sri Aman; Rh Lani, Empelanjau Asal, Pantu in Sri Aman; Woodman Kuala Baram Estate Sdn Bhd, Kuala Baram in Miri; and Rh Jesus Robin Timboo, Sg Gelasah, Suai in Subis were placed under EMCO from Aug 27 until Sept 9.

Rh Manggat, Sg Pelandok in Betong; Belianmas Synergy workers’ quarters (TRC Betong) in Betong; Rh Jembat, Ulu Dit, Debak in Betong; Kpg Belimbing Besi and Kpg Lunying, Sebuyau in Simunjan; Kpg Kepayang Lama, Kpg Kepayang Berangan, Kpg Kepayang String and Kpg Kepayang Setia Jaya in Simunjan; Kpg Pasir Tengah in Lundu; Kpg Sebako 1 and Sebako 2 in Lundu; Kpg Sebiris in Lundu and Rh Jelai Engkala Krian in Saratok would be placed under EMCO from Aug 28 until Sept 10.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Rh Tukang, Ensawang in Lubok Antu has been extended from Aug 26 until Sept 1.

SDMC also announced the end of EMCO for Kampung Sungai Batu, Kota Samarahan today.