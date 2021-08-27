AirAsia reminds travellers to Sarawak of latest directives

BINTULU (Aug 27): AirAsia has issued a reminder to travellers to Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Labuan of the latest directives from the Sarawak government, Immigration Department, and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In an email to travellers, the airline said effective Aug 21, 2021, permission would only be given to those fully vaccinated (at least 14 days after the date of vaccination).

Those who are not vaccinated for medical reasons are required to obtain a medical letter from a clinic or hospital.

For those from overseas, transit within Sarawak is not allowed and all passengers would be quarantined at their first point of entry into the State.

For domestic flights, transit within Sarawak is allowed if the traveller is fully vaccinated (at least 14 days after the date of vaccination) and remains in the transit terminal with a same-day connecting flight.

The airline also pointed out that effective June 26, 2021, Malaysians and non-Malaysians are not permitted to enter Sarawak except for the purpose of medical or death-related emergencies.

Those travelling for work purposes must present a valid working permit or visa or an authorisation letter from their employer and a police permit.

Presently, inter-district travel within Sarawak is not permitted except with an approval permit from the police.

Those travelling from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Labuan must have an approval permit from the police before entering Sarawak.

All passengers are required to apply for SDMC approval through the EnterSarawak app and they must complete the e-Health Declaration form before departure.

All Malaysians and non-Malaysians who have a history of travelling to Labuan within the past 21 days are not allowed to enter Sarawak except for those granted SDMC approval.

Passengers from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka need to undergo an RT-PCR Covid-19 test three days before the departure date and undergo 21 days’ quarantine at the first point of entry.

They will also need to produce a negative RT-PCR test result on the 18th day before being allowed to enter Sarawak.

Approval from SDMC is needed before entering Sarawak and all travel documents must be uploaded and attached when applying for approval.

Upon arrival in Sarawak, travellers must undergo quarantine at the designated quarantine centre until the first RT-PCR Covid-19 test result is negative.

Passengers from other overseas countries are also required to undergo a swab test three days before the departure date and undergo compulsory 14 days of quarantine at the first point of entry.

Before entering they must produce a negative swab test result on the 10th day.

SDMC approval is needed and all travel documents must be uploaded and attached through the EnterSarawak app and they also need to complete the e-Health Declaration form before departure.

Upon arrival in Sarawak, they must undergo quarantine at the designated quarantine centre for seven days and undergo an RT-PCR Covid-19 test swab on the fourth day of quarantine.

Effective June 28, 2021, for inter-state travel except for Labuan, a compulsory swab test is required three days before the departure date to Sarawak.

All those travelling from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah are not allowed except for those with the police and SDMC approval.

For inter-state travel, those travelling to Bintulu must have an approval permit from the police and SDMC.

For inter-district travel effective July 17, 2021, those who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine more than two weeks prior would be exempt from a pre-travel Covid-19 RT-PCR test but still need to have a police permit.

Those who have not completed the doses and those who have completed them but within two weeks, must undergo an RT-PCR test dated not more than three days prior to departure and also have a police permit.

The airline also encouraged its guests to check in four hours prior to their estimated time of departure.