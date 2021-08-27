Back at Miti, Azmin Ali says must keep up Malaysia’s recovery momentum

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his reappointment as both senior minister and the minister of international trade and industry.

In a statement, the Gombak MP said he would continue to do his best to discharge his duties and responsibilities, and will remain fully committed to ensuring sustainable recovery and vibrant economic growth.

“We must continue this momentum and ensure that the nation’s economy advances towards a trajectory of positive growth and sustainable recovery.

“Hence, there must be no let-up in the execution of economic stimulus efforts that have been introduced and are essential to maintain GDP growth, create new jobs and attract further foreign direct investments,” he said.

He said that the new government under Ismail Sabri must ensure that Malaysians possess the necessary resources to achieve economic dignity and actively participate in the nation’s growth.

“In this regard, our socio-economic policies must be bold in design and delivery to generate wealth for the Rakyat, so that the prosperity is equitably shared,” he said.

He said that Ismail Sabri’s assurances that the voice of the youth in Malaysia would be heard, sent a clear message to them to exercise their democratic rights to bring the nation forward.

“Our youth is our future as they drive dynamism, innovation and creativity which are essential elements to move the nation toward the forefront of the global map,” he said.

He said that Ismail Sabri’s government should be diligent of the ideals and expectations of Malaysians, and to show that the government is founded on good governance, accountability and transparency.

“Let us go the distance together as one, build on the strength and foundation of our commonality, fortify our resolve and work towards the progress and success of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

Earlier today, Ismail Sabri announced his 31 ministers including four senior ministers who made up his new Cabinet, along with 38 deputy ministers. – MalayMail