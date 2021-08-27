Back in Cabinet, Nanta urges M’sians to work together for country’s sake

kch-bp270821-lhp-nantanewcab-CLEARED RAY

KUCHING (Aug 27): Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has vowed to give his best to deliver in the interest of the people and the nation following his reappointment as Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister.

“I accept (the reappointment) with an open heart and greatly appreciate it. This represents a great trust and responsibility for me to continue all initiatives and efforts to protect consumers’ interests and domestic businesses in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the reappointment and thanked Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for nominating him once again to serve in Putrajaya.

“Based on my experience with the ministry for 17 months before this, I have to say that it is not an easy task to lead the ministry.

“However, with cooperation from Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid, Chief Secretary to the ministry Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad and also other senior officers and all ministry’s staff, programmes of the ministry can be implemented successfully,” he said.

Nanta said a lot of plans were already designed to help consumers and the business community across the country when he resigned following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

With this reappointment, Nanta said the ministry will be committed to implementing its plans in line with the government’s efforts to revive the economy such as the retail sector and improve people’s livelihood.

According to Nanta, industry players had expressed hope that all the ministry’s plans can be continued and improved from time to time.

“Efforts to combat Covid-19 and revive the country’s economy still need to be multiplied and in order to do this, concerted efforts are required.

“On this occasion, I call on all parties to stop politicking and give a chance to the prime minister to lead the country out of the economic and health crisis,” he said.

He added: “This is a time for us to focus on working together for the sake of our beloved country.”

Nanta is one of the eight GPS MPs who have been reappointed ministers and deputy ministers as Ismail Sabri unveiled his new Cabinet earlier today.

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has been retained as one of the four Senior Ministers and Works Minister; while Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri reappointed as Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister and Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law).

The other four are Health Deputy Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Health), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Hanifah Taib, Transport Deputy Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong and Rural Development Deputy Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

The new Cabinet does not see the appointment of a deputy prime minister, a post that was heavily debated prior to the announcement.

The swearing in ceremony for the new Cabinet is scheduled for 2.30pm on Monday at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.