Back in Cabinet, Wan Junaidi to ensure Sarawak, Sabah’s rights be well looked after

KUCHING (Aug 27): Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar saw his latest appointment in the federal Cabinet as an opportunity to ensure that rights of fellow Sarawakians be well looked after.

The former Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives is now Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Law and Parliament under the administration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I take this ‘amanah’ (trust) that has been entrusted upon me seriously and, I hope this will provide me with the opportunity bring about reforms in parliament as well as legal structure in the government in order to be more current and relevant to suit today’s political landscape,” he said in a statement today.

In line with this, Wan Junaidi said he would also make it a priority to ensure that the rights of the people in Sabah and Sarawak will be looked after, as per stated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Thanking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for selecting him to be part of his new cabinet, the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member said although some former Cabinet members have been reassigned to new portfolios, he was indeed glad to see many familiar faces from the previous line-up retained.

This, he said, was an indication that Ismail Sabri had wanted to see continuity on efforts that have already been put in place, namely on three areas of priority – fighting Covid-19, reviving the economy and taking care of the people’s wellbeing.

“Nevertheless, be it old or new, it is clear that those handpicked to spearhead the ministries certainly have no time to spare as we have been given 100 days to produce results upon assuming their duties,” he said.

“The premier is indeed serious when he says that this new cabinet line-up serves as his management team to work with the people,” he pointed out.