Bintulu Port, STIDC donate RM3 million to Sarawak Disaster Fund

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today received a total of RM3 million from two contributors for the Sarawak State Disaster Fund.

In a brief ceremony held at his office, the chief minister received a contribution from the Bintulu Port Authority amounting to RM1 million, which was handed over by its board chairman Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat.

The contribution is to assist the state government, especially the State Disaster Management Committee, to launch programmes to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abang Johari also received a contribution of RM2 million from the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) which was handed over by its general manager, Hashim Bojet.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industry Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, and Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif.