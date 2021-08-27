BSN branches to open for BKSS recipients this Saturday

MIRI (Aug 27): Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will be open this Saturday to help clear the backlog of BKSS aid disbursement, says Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

This special arrangement was approved by the bank authorities in Kuching following his request for a solution to the long queues in front of the bank these past few days.

“The branches will open from 8.30am to 1pm this Saturday under a special arrangement specifically to help clear the backlog,” he said.

With the Permyjaya branch resuming services today the congestion is expected to ease, along with the normal opening hours.

The branch at Waterfront Commercial Centre re-opened for business on Monday to a huge crowd of customers including many who turned up as early at 4am, triggering an outcry of protest by the public and netizens.

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni was at the scene at 4.30am on Wednesday after learning of the plight of rural people including those from his constituency facing the hassle of withdrawing BKSS aid from the bank.

Lee, who is also minister in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, said the closure of the two branches earlier has caused a bottleneck in the disbursement of BKSS aid for recipients without any bank account.

He has also requested the state Treasury Department to get other banks on board to disburse BKSS aid to recipients in rural areas through mobile teams and post offices to save them the hassle and expenses of claiming them from banks.

“I have proposed to the person in-charge to emulate the previous practice of disbursing BR1M in rural areas through mobile teams by collaborating with the respective district offices,” he said yesterday.

He had also held a meeting with bank managers on Aug 15 on the issue of congestion, and the daily cap on number of customers with numbering system was proposed.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting recommended the federal government for allowing post offices throughout the state to disburse the aid.

Meanwhile, Miri MP Dr Micheal Teo Yu Keng said the government should have used the service to other banks apart from BSN to prevent this problem from recurring every time such government aid is disbursed.

He said the government was already aware of the problem and should act to prevent the congestion which could lead to the formation of Covid-19 clusters.