Covid-19: 3,010 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 3,010 Covid-19 cases on Friday, said official Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said that Kota Kinabalu recorded 617 cases while Penampang and Sandakan had 390 and 284 cases respectively.

“Cases from symptomatic screenings increased to 31.4 per cent (946) while close contact screening cases increased to 59.2 per cent (1782),” he said.

Masidi revealed that no new clusters were detected on Friday.

He added that 37 per cent of the cases in Sandakan came from symptomatic screenings.

As of August 26, 56.05 per cent of adults in Sabah have received their first dose of vaccine while 35.44 per cent have completed their vaccination.