Covid-19: New Nanga Bengap Cluster puts Lubok Antu in the red zone

KUCHING (Aug 27): Lubok Antu District has now been classified as red zone after recording 69 local Covid-19 transmission in the past two weeks, including 39 new cases today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The 31 out of the new cases from the district were linked to the new Nanga Bengap Cluster.

All in all, Sarawak now has 26 red zone districts, which included Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu, which recorded a total of 21,416 local transmission in the last 14 days.

Orange zone districts were Meradong, Sarikei, Kabong, Sebauh and Beluru, recording 151 local transmission over the same period, and yellow zone districts were Limbang, Matu, Daro, Bukit Mabong, Telang Usan, Julau and Lawas, recording 42 local transmissions in two weeks.

Tanjung Manis and Marudi districts remained as green zone districts.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued 10 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations since yesterday, where nine were issued in Kuching and one in Bintulu.

The offences include not scanning MySejahtera/writing personal information before entering premises (4), entering Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area without permission (4), not wearing face mask (1) and failing to update customer information logbook (1).

All in all, the state police have issued a total of 10,178 compounds for SOP violations since the Movement Control Order started on March 18 last year.