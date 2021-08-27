Covid-19: Sarawak records third highest number of new cases in the country at 2,224

KUCHING (Aug 27): Sarawak recorded the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country today at 2,224, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This was the third time the number of new cases in Sarawak went over the 2,000-mark this month, after the record 2,548 cases on Aug 20 and the 2,024 cases yesterday.

Today’s cases brought Sarawak’s cumulative total to 107,296.

“The country recorded 22,070 cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 1,662,913 cases,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a Facebook post.

He said Selangor continued to top the table with 5,920 cases followed by Sabah (3,010), Kedah (2,072), Penang (1,829), Johor (1,809), Kuala Lumpur (1,068), and Kelantan (1,051).

New Covid-19 cases were also reported in Perak (939), Pahang (610), Melaka (589), Terengganu (488), Negeri Sembilan (338), Perlis (76), Putrajaya (39), and Labuan (8).