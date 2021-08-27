Covid-19: Teen with comordibities among three deaths in S’wak; 99 pct of new cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Aug 27): A 17-year-old boy with comordities was among the three Covid-19 casualties in Sarawak today, bringing the total death toll to 513, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“He was found positive on August 25, and passed away at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). He had congenital disease, chronic lung disease and epilepsy,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update.

The other deaths involved a 66-year-old man in Song who was found positive on August 14 and passed away at Kapit Hospital, and a 78-year-old man here who was found positive on August 21 and passed away at SGH.

The former had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic lung disease, while the latter had no comorbidities.

Sarawak hit the 2,000 mark for the third time this month with 2,224 new cases today, with Kuching accounting for 906 cases.

However, SDMC said almost all of the cases today were in Category 1 with no symptoms and 2 with mild symptoms.

“Today, 2,222 or 99.91 per cent of cases were in Category 1 and 2. There was a Category 3 case and a Category 5 case,” it said.

