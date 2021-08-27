Eight more new clusters detected in Sarawak – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 27): The Sarawak Health Department has declared eight new Covid-19 clusters in the state, including two workplace clusters in Miri and Betong.

In its daily update on the pandemic, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the workplace Ladang 0004 Kuala Baram Cluster involves an oil palm plantation that has been under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

A total of 31 individuals were infected from the cluster out of 175 screened, of which were reported as new cases for today, while 146 were still waiting for their lab test results.

The other workplace cluster involved the workers’ quarters of a construction company located at KM 20 Jalan Betong, dubbed as KM 20 Jalan Betong Cluster which infected 23 individuals out of 55 screened, while 27 were still waiting for their lab test results.

SDMC said 12 of the cases were newly reported today.

Six other clusters were community clusters, the committee added.

The Jero Gelasah Cluster in Subis involved a longhouse that has been placed under EMCO.

The cluster saw 15 positive cases including the index case out of 72 screened, with 146 still waiting for their lab test results.

SDMC said 31 of the cases from the cluster were newly reported today.

The Nanga Bengap Cluster also involved a longhouse in Lubok Antu, which had infected 42 individuals including the index case, out of 186 screened.

SDMC said 31 of the cases from the cluster were newly reported today, while two were still waiting for their lab test results.

The Mundai Cluster involved residents of Kampung Mundai in Siburan, which had infected 66 individuals including the index case out of 133 screened, where two were newly reported cases today.

The Mapu Cluster involved several villages in Tebedu, namely Kampung Mapu Kijabu, Kampung Mapu Tantu, Kampung Sadong, and Kampung Mapu Tragu.

SDMC said 43 cases were detected from the cluster out of 65 screened, with two cases newly reported today, and 11 were still waiting for their lab test results.

The Duras Cluster involved residents of Kampung Duras in Siburan, which saw 60 cases including the index case out of 82 screened, and four of the cases were newly reported today.

Another new cluster is the Nanga Dap Cluster which involved a longhouse in Kanowit, which saw 29 cases including the index case out of 65 screened, where 22 were newly reported today.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of Sungai Sebatu Cluster in Meradong after no new cases were reported from them in the last 28 days.

The state currently has 126 active clusters, with 25 reporting 269 new Covid-19 cases for the day. These included cases from today’s new clusters.

The other clusters that recorded addition in positive cases were Kampung Sungai Duuh Cluster with 39 cases, Bungey 2 (29), Long Urun (24), Kampung Muara Tebas 2 (15), Lorong Cahaya Damai (11), Lubok Bukut (9), Mas Sawai (7), Lorong Temenggung Haji Gobil (5), Kampung Haji Baki (3), Opar (2), Sungai Menok (2), Plaman Batang (2), Nanga Pelugau (1), Kampung Pulo Ulu (1), Taman Indah Landeh (1), Kampung Goebilt (1), and Nansang Tugong (1).