Fadillah: Reappointment of GPS MPs in Cabinet shows recognition of Sarawakians

KUCHING (Aug 27): The reappointment of four Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs as full ministers and another four as deputy ministers in the new Cabinet unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today reflects recognition for Sarawakians, said Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The GPS parliamentary chief whip, who was retained as one of four Senior Ministers and Works Minister, said the appointments involving GPS MPs showed trust and responsibility for the sake of the people and the nation.

“Personally and on behalf of GPS, I would like to express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the appointment of eight GPS MPs in the new Cabinet as announced today, which will take effect Aug 30,” he said in a statement.

The Petra Jaya MP said the people are still struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic and in this very challenging economic situation, they have high hopes for the new Cabinet.

“As emphasised by the prime minister, this Cabinet is a management team that will work with the people, who need to act quickly and in an integrated manner.

“Our focus now is to ensure political stability, address the Covid-19 pandemic, and the country’s economic recovery, for the sake of economic survival and the lives of the people,” he added.

Fadillah called on all political parties to play their respective roles in helping the country through these trying times.

He said the media also played an important role in helping the government to deal with the pandemic.

“All parties need to join forces and stop spreading negative elements in order to free the country from the threat of the pandemic,” he said.

The other GPS ministers are Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Tourism, Arts and Culture), Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi (Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs), and Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department — Parliament and Law).

The four GPS deputy ministers are Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Health),

Datuk Hanifah Taib (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department — Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Datuk Henry Sum Agong (Transport), and Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (Rural Development).