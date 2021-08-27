Fadillah retained as one of four Senior Ministers, keeps Works portfolio

KUCHING (Aug 27): Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has been retained as one of four Senior Ministers as well as Works Minister in the new Cabinet lineup unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

The new Cabinet line-up has done away with the deputy prime minister post, which was heavily debated prior to the announcement today.

Also seeing their portfolios retained in the new Cabinet are Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang; Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib; Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Ali Biju; and Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Willie Mongin.

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has a new portfolio as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law).

Other Sarawakian MPs who have been named deputy ministers are Datuk Henry Sum Agong (Transport) and Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (Rural Development).

MORE TO COME