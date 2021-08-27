Fatimah: 98 per cent of kindy, childcare workers vaccinated

KUCHING (Aug 27): As of Aug 5, 9,938 or 98 per cent out of the total of 10,133 teachers, assistant teachers and caregivers working in kindergartens and childcare centres in Sarawak have been vaccinated.

In a statement, Minister for Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said out of this total 3,391 or 39 per cent have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 6,007 or 59 per cent are fully vaccinated with both doses.

“The ministry has worked closely with Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the vaccination centre at BCCK, UTC and Majma in carrying out vaccination programs for teachers, assistant teachers and caregivers,” she said in response to a concern raised by activist Voon Shiak Ni on the vaccination status of those working in kindergarten and childcare centres.

Further breakdown of the figures showed that out of 8,995 working in kindergartens, 3,624 (40 per cent) have received their first dose and 5,371 (59 per cent) have received both doses.

For those in childcare centres, 307 (32 per cent) out of 959 have received their first dose while 636 (66 per cent) are fully vaccinated.

“Besides our initiatives and commitment to ensure teachers, assistant teachers and caregivers are vaccinated, we would like to also appeal to parents and families with young children to go for vaccination. It is indeed everyone’s responsibility to ensure the safety of our children,” she added.