GPS Backbenchers: Cabinet appointments reflect confidence in Sarawakians to help steer nation towards recovery

KUCHING (Aug 27): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Backbenchers Club has extended its appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for having retained GPS MPs in his new Cabinet.

“This shows the confidence of the Federal Government in the leadership of Sarawakians in helping steer the nation towards recovery,” the club said in a statement.

The club also congratulated Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for being reappointed Senior Minister and Works Minister.

The reappointment would ensure the continuity of development projects in Sarawak, particularly the Pan Borneo Highway Project, said the club.

“It is crucial that the portfolio of Works Minister is given to Sarawak as it allows the state’s development to be highlighted and addressed.”

The club also congratulated GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, and Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri for their reappointments as full ministers.

“We also thank the prime minister for the inclusion of Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Datuk Hanifah Taib, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, and Datuk Henry Sum Agong in the administration as deputy ministers,” said the club.

The Backbenchers also expressed confidence that the new Cabinet will be able to deliver and continue to strengthen ties between Sarawak and Putrajaya.

It said the Club fully support the Federal Government in its endeavour to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

“We call on all Malaysians and other political parties to give the new Cabinet the needed room to draft new policies in overcoming Malaysia’s challenges and ensure the nation’s stability for everyone’s sake,” added the Club.

Nancy has been retained as Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister; Nanta as Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister; Aaron as Deputy Health Minister; and Hanifah as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs).

Wan Junaidi has been given a new portfolio as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) after previously serving as Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives Minister.

There has been a swapping of portfolios for Henry and Hasbi, who are now Transport Deputy Minister and Rural Development Deputy Minister respectively.

The new Cabinet is expected to be sworn in at 2.30pm on Monday at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.