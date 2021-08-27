Guan Eng: PM Ismail Sabri’s recycled Cabinet raises concern of another failed govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today questioned the competency of the new Cabinet lineup unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the announcement left most people disappointed as fresh faces were expected to find new solutions to the current Covid-19 pandemic and economic recession.

He said the return of the ‘recycled’ Cabinet of the previously failed Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will hamper the new prime minister’s commitment towards finding solutions and initiating institutional reform.

“It will also raise scrutiny whether Ismail is genuine about undertaking concrete institutional reforms to protect our democratic and constitutional rights as expressed during his meeting with Pakatan Harapan’s three top leaders two days ago,” he said in a statement today.

Lim reminded Ismail that currently, “everyone” knows where things went south with the handling of the pandemic, leading to the current surge in Covid-19 cases that hit a record 24,599 infections and 393 deaths yesterday with a cumulative 1,640,843 cases and 15,211 deaths, despite the imposition of several movement control orders (MCO) and the Emergency Proclamation.

“The current government must stop the previous failures of double standards in enforcement, the policy flip-flops, the U-turns in SOPs and vaccination delivery delays and focus on implementing robust testing programmes and mass screenings.

“It is imperative that we do not forget the lessons of the past so as not to repeat the failures of the previous prime minister,” he said.

Ismail Sabri today announced a list of 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers, similar to the previous PN Cabinet, with most ministers assuming the same portfolios, including four senior ministers. — Malay Mail