JKJAV: Over 60 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): Some 60.2 per cent of the country’s adult population or 14,095,554 people have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

An infographic shared by the committee on Twitter today showed that 18,948,648 individuals, or 80.9 per cent, have received the first dose, bringing the cumulative total of vaccine administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), as of yesterday, to 33,044,202 doses.

In terms of percentage, 58 per cent of the country’s population have received the first dose, while 43.2 per cent have completed the two-dose vaccination.

On the daily vaccination rate, a total of 408,295 doses were administered yesterday with 155,669 being the first dose while 252,626 were the second dose.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 to provide vaccinations to curb the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide. — Bernama

Laporan kumulatif vaksinasi mengikut negeri setakat 26 Ogos 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/BKastbHJtN — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) August 26, 2021