Khairy, Dr Adham swap portfolios in new Cabinet (See report for full line-up)

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): As expected by many, banker turned Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz has been reappointed to helm the ministry under the newly-set up Cabinet by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

The newly-minted Prime Minister had unveiled his Cabinet line-up at 11am today, which includes Tengku Zafrul who was first appointed as the Finance Minister on March 9, 2020.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has also been reappointed as the International Trade and Industry (Miti) Minister. — Bernama

The full Cabinet list is as follows:

Senior Minister – Minister of International Trade and Industry: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali

Deputy Minister: Datuk Lim Ban Hong

Senior Minister – Minister of Defence: Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein

Deputy Minister : YB. Datuk Seri Ikhmal Hisham bin Abdul Aziz

Minister of Finance: Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz

Deputy Minister I : Mohd Shahar Abdullah

Deputy Minister II : YB. Tuan Haji Yamani Hafez Musa

Senior Minister – Minister of Works: Datuk Seri Haji Fadillah Yusof

Deputy Minister: YB. Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup

Senior Minister – Minister of Education: Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin

Deputy Minister I : Senator Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon

Deputy Minister II : Datuk Mohamad Alamin

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy): Datuk Seri Mustapa bin Mohamed

Deputy Minister: Eddin Syazlee Shith

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions): Datuk Dr Hj Abdul Latiff Ahmad

Deputy Minister: Datuk Mastura Tan Sri Datuk Mohd Yazid

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law): Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar

Deputy Minister: Datuk Wira Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs): YB Senator Tuan Idris Ahmad

Deputy Minister: Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah dan Sarawak Affairs): Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili

Deputy Minister: Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib

Minister of Transport: Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong

Deputy Minister: Datuk Henry Sum Agong

Minister of Environment:

Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man

Deputy Minister: Dato’ Dr Mansor bin Othman

Minister of Human Resource:

Datuk Seri Saravanan a/l Murugan

Deputy Minister: Datuk Awang Hashim

Federal Territories Minister:

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim

Deputy Minister: Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias

Women, Family and Community Minister:

Datuk Seri Rina Harun

Deputy Minister: Dato’ Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff

Minister of Higher Education:

Dato’ Dr Noraini Ahmad

Deputy Minister: Senator Datuk Dr. Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad

Minister of Energy and Natural Resource:

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan

Deputy Minister: Datuk Ali Biju

Home Minister:

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin

Deputy Minister I: Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said

Deputy Minister II: Jonathan Yassin

Health Minister:

Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar

Deputy Minister I: Dato’ Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali

Deputy Minister II: Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang

Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry:

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee

Deputy Minister I : Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah

Deputy Minister II : Dr. Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh

Minister of Rural Development:

Datuk Seri Mahadzir Khalid

Deputy Minister I : Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad

Deputy Minister II : Datuk Hasbi Habibollah

Foreign Minister:

Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah

Deputy Minister: Kamarudin Jaffar

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister:

Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi

Deputy MInister: Dato’ Rosol Wahid

Minister of Communication and Multimedia:

Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Annuar Musa

Deputy Minister: Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin

Minister of Housing and Local Government:

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican

Deputy Minister: Datuk Sri Ismail Abdul Mutalib

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation:

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba

Deputy Minister: Datuk Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim

Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister:

Tan Sri Noh Omar

Deputy Minister: Muslimin Yahaya

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodity:

Datuk Zuraidah Kamaruddin

Deputy Minister I : Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng

Deputy Minister II : Willie Mongin

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture:

Datuk Seri Hajah Nancy Shukri

Deputy Minister: Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar a/l Ramanaidu

Minister of National Unity:

Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique

Deputy Minister: Senator Tuan Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal

Youth and Sports Minister:

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Datuk Azumu

Deputy Minister: Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker